RESTANTES CATEGORIAS

Melhor Ator Secundário

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Melhor Argumento Adaptado

“Moonlight”

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Lion”

“Hidden Figures”

Melhor Argumento Original

“Manchester by the Sea”

“La La Land”

“Hell or High Water”

“The Lobster”

“21 Century Women”

Melhor Banda Sonora

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Jackie”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

Melhor Canção Original

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“Faith”, Sing

“Jim”

Melhor Fotografia

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

“Arrival”

“Silence”

“Lion”

Melhor Montagem

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

Melhor Design de Produção

“La La Land”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“Arrival”

“Passengers”

Melhor Caracterização

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

“A Man Called Ove”

Melhor Guarda Roupa

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“La La Land”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Allied”

“Jackie”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

“The Jungle Book”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“Doctor Strange”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Kubo”

Melhor Edição Sonora

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Melhor Mistura Sonora

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Arrival”

“13 Hours”

Melhor Documentário

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

“Life, Animated”

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”